UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Cold Weather, Smog Causing Cough, Cold Problems To Lahorites'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 05:10 PM

'Cold weather, smog causing cough, cold problems to Lahorites'

LAHORE, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Cold weather coupled with smog and pollution are causing cold and cough problems among citizens in the city.

This was stated by Dr Khalid Hussain of ENT department of Services Hospital in an exclusive talk with APP here on Sunday.

He said that smoke emitting vehicles and a large number of motorbikes on roads were also contributing to the pollution in the city which was also causing ENT problems.

He disclosed that allergic factor of blossoming flowers in November and December also play a role in creating problems of cough and cold.

He advised those who have allergic problems to keep themselves away from smelling flowers.

When asked about the remedial steps, he advised to wear mask, cover body properly with warm clothes and helmet for motorbike riders.

He said that traffic police should launch a challan spree against smoke emitting vehicles.

He also stressed the need for taking action against brick kilns and force them to use zigzag technology.

He also advised to contact doctor instead of self-medication and avoid quacks, in case of cold and cough.

Related Topics

Weather Police Technology Vehicles Doctor Traffic November December Sunday From

Recent Stories

Driverless vehicles tested on 5G technology in UAE ..

28 minutes ago

UAE 5G Conference begins in Dubai

58 minutes ago

When half the human race is left behind, the entir ..

58 minutes ago

DP World Sokhna to facilitate trade, logistics in ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Diplomatic Academy hosts first Economic D ..

3 hours ago

AED100 million for development of Saih Shuaib-Al F ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.