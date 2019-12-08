'Cold weather, smog causing cough, cold problems to Lahorites'

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Cold weather coupled with smog and pollution are causing cold and cough problems among citizens in the city.

This was stated by Dr Khalid Hussain of ENT department of Services Hospital in an exclusive talk with APP here on Sunday.

He said that smoke emitting vehicles and a large number of motorbikes on roads were also contributing to the pollution in the city which was also causing ENT problems.

He disclosed that allergic factor of blossoming flowers in November and December also play a role in creating problems of cough and cold.

He advised those who have allergic problems to keep themselves away from smelling flowers.

When asked about the remedial steps, he advised to wear mask, cover body properly with warm clothes and helmet for motorbike riders.

He said that traffic police should launch a challan spree against smoke emitting vehicles.

He also stressed the need for taking action against brick kilns and force them to use zigzag technology.

He also advised to contact doctor instead of self-medication and avoid quacks, in case of cold and cough.