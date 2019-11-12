UrduPoint.com
Collecting Sand, Stones From Rivers Banned

Tue 12th November 2019 | 03:44 PM

Collecting sand, stones from rivers banned

The Deputy Commissioner, District Magistrate, Lower Dir, Saadat Hussain has imposed ban on collecting stone, sand and soil from the rivers and streams of the district under section 144 here on Tuesday

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) The Deputy Commissioner, District Magistrate, Lower Dir, Saadat Hussain has imposed ban on collecting stone, sand and soil from the rivers and streams of the district under section 144 here on Tuesday.

In a notification, all the area people, drivers and contractors associated with constructions were directed to avoid collecting small and big stones and sand from district's rivers and streams.

It said in case of violation of ban legal action will be initiated against the responsible.

