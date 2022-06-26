UrduPoint.com

Collective Qurbani Trend Increasing Due To Exorbitant Prices Of Sacrificial Animals

Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Collective Qurbani trend increasing due to exorbitant prices of sacrificial animals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Most people are giving preference to the 'Collective Qurabni' on Eid-ul-Azha due to the high prices of sacrificial animals.

This was revealed in a survey of the cattle market on Sunday.

The residents of various localities have decided for combined sacrifices with the cooperation of various religious and social organisations including local seminaries and mosques.

Others have opted to go for combined Qurbani (sacrifice), this year, with their relatives and friends.

"It is better to take part in the combined Qurbani arranged by a nearby madressah or mosque, and we will do so because we have to spend Rs 18,000 to Rs 30,000 for a share," said a customer, The steady increase in animal prices in the recent years has led to the trend of collective sacrifice, another visitor Naeem Qurashi said.

The average price of a healthy goat and sheep in the market is Rs 60,000 to Rs 80,000 while the bull price is between Rs 150,000 to 300,000.

Related Topics

Price Sunday Market Mosque Share

Recent Stories

Why do I need “RIGHT TO KNOW”?

Why do I need “RIGHT TO KNOW”?

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th June 2022

9 hours ago
 PTI announces to organize rallies in all major cit ..

PTI announces to organize rallies in all major cities on Jul 2

17 hours ago
 Illicit trafficking, drug abuse poses threat to co ..

Illicit trafficking, drug abuse poses threat to communities: Prime Minister

17 hours ago
 President calls for stronger commitment to address ..

President calls for stronger commitment to address challenge of drug abuse

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.