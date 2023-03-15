Combating islamophobia demands collective efforts: Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on Wednesday said that rising Islamophobia is a real danger to global harmony and to peace of the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on Wednesday said that rising Islamophobia is a real danger to global harmony and to peace of the world.

He said, "the day serves as a reminder of the urgent need to address the rise of Islamophobia, a scourge that has affected millions of Muslims around the world.

"It is our collective responsibility to stand in solidarity with those subjected to discrimination and take concrete actions to combat this phenomenon". He expressed these views on international day to combat Islamophobia across the world.

In their separate messages, Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani said, " we firmly believe in the principles of tolerance, peaceful coexistence, and mutual respect. Our country has a rich history of diversity and pluralism, and we are proud of our traditions of interfaith harmony and understanding.

" The Speaker and Deputy Speaker expressed solidarity with Muslim communities across the globe who have been subjected to hate speech, discrimination, and violence. They urged the international community to take robust measures to combat Islamophobia and to promote understanding, respect, and acceptance among different faiths and cultures.

It is pertinent to mention that the United Nations commemorated the first-ever International Day to Combat Islamophobia on March 10, 2023, with a special event in the General Assembly Hall, co-convened by Pakistan.

