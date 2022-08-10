UrduPoint.com

Commander Iraqi Navy Calls On Air Chief

Published August 10, 2022

Commander Iraqi Navy Lieutenant General Ahmed Jasim Maarij Abdullah Al Zayid called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu here on Wednesday

During the meeting, both the dignitaries discussed matters of professional and mutual interest, a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) news release here received said.

While appreciating professionalism of Pakistan Air Force, Lieutenant General Ahmed Jasim Maarij Abdullah Al Zayid acknowledged PAF's rising indigenous capacity in aviation industry.

The Air Chief said that Pakistan and Iraq have longstanding religious, cultural and historical bonds which were manifested through strong military ties between the two countries.

The Air Chief further said, "Pakistan values its deep-rooted relations with Iraq, which are based on convergence on all important issues relating to operations & training, evolving paradigm of warfare, emerging technological challenges, counter security measures and regional peace & stability".

