Commander Navy Islamic Republic Of Iran Visits Various Pn Units At Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 07:04 PM

Commander Navy Islamic Republic Of Iran Visits Various Pn Units At Karachi

Commander Navy Islamic Republic of Iran, Rear Admiral Dr HosseinKhanzadi visited various Pakistan Navyinstallations and units at Karachi, called on Commander Karachi and Commander Coast during the second leg of his official visit

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019) Commander Navy Islamic Republic of Iran, Rear Admiral Dr HosseinKhanzadi visited various Pakistan Navyinstallations and units at Karachi, called on Commander Karachi and Commander Coast during the second leg of his official visit .

Upon arrival at Karachi, the dignitary visited Quaid-e-Azam’smausoleum andlaid floral wreath. Later he visited various facilities of Pakistan Navy including Pakistan Navy War Ship, Pakistan Naval Academy, Marines training unit and various other facilities at Pakistan Navy Dockyard. Briefings were given on each site to the visiting dignitary.

Rear Admiral Dr HosseinKhanzadi along with delegation members also visited Joint Maritime Information Coordination Center (JMICC) and was briefed about roles of JMICC.

The dignitary expressed interest in the facility and appreciated the concept of JMICC to enhance mutual interaction in order to maintain peace and stability in the region.

Earlier, during his meetings with Commander Karachi and Commander Coast matters of mutual interest and bilateral naval collaboration were discussed. It is expected that current visit of Commander Navy Islamic Republic of Iran, Rear Admiral Dr Hossein Khan Zadi would greatly augment the bilateral cooperation between both the countries in general and two Navies in particular.

