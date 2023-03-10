UrduPoint.com

Commemoration Of In'l Day To Combat Islamophobia Ends With Call For Eliminating Hatred

Published March 10, 2023

Commemoration of In'l Day to Combat Islamophobia ends with call for eliminating hatred

The first-ever commemoration of International Day to Combat Islamophobia concluded Friday afternoon, with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari calling it an "important milestone" in efforts to eliminate hatred and violence on basis of religious beliefs

"The exchange of thoughts and ideas today has been very rich and fruitful," he said, wrapping up the discussion in the iconic General Assembly Hall in which a number of high-level officials, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, took part.

The meeting was co-convened by the President of the General Assembly, Casaba Korosi, and FM Bilawal as the Chair of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers.

Last year, the 193-member Assembly adopted Resolution 76/254 designating March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

"It is evident from today's discussions that there is a need to take the phenomenon of Islamophobia seriously," the foreign minister said, adding steps should be to create safe spaces for Muslims at the individual, community and institutional levels.

Highlighting that Islam was the world's second-largest religion, the foreign minister emphasized that "perpetuating discrimination, hostility and violence towards Muslim individuals and communities undercuts the ability of affected Muslims to be Muslims and violates their basic rights and fundamental freedoms".

"I, therefore, reiterate that a comprehensive global action plan is the way forward to meaningfully and optimally address the growing problem of Islamophobia and anti-Muslim hatred," FM Bilawal added.

FM Bilawal also welcomed the resumption of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, facilitated by the People's Republic of China, and praised Beijing's "positive role" in promoting peace in the region.

"On this International Day," he said, "we should also commit to leverage the positive messages of peace, justice, tolerance and compassion that Islam and in fact all religions offer.

"Mutual respect, interfaith harmony, and peaceful co-existence must remain the compass of our collective and individual efforts to eradicate religious intolerance, discrimination and violence.

"Let us put away our prejudices and preconceptions. Let us stand in solidarity against hate and violence whenever and wherever it is committed. Let us aim to build bridges and advance together towards a paradigm of mutual understanding and respect."Statements were also made by Venezuela, on behalf of Latin American countries; Representative of the European Union; Palestine; Uganda, Turkiye; Egypt; Kazakhstan; Guyana; Jordan; Nicaragua; Bolivia; the United Arab Emirates; Malaysia; Surinam; China; the United States; Morocco; Bahrain; Sudan; Kuwait; Indonesia and Ukraine.

