UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commercial Land Retrieved During Anti-encroachment Operation

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 01:47 PM

Commercial land retrieved during anti-encroachment operation

An official team retrieved precious commercial land valuing Rs2 million during an anti-encroachment operation from land grabbers at Chak 611/TDA in Kot Addu tehsil on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :An official team retrieved precious commercial land valuing Rs2 million during an anti-encroachment operation from land grabbers at Chak 611/TDA in Kot Addu tehsil on Thursday.

Assistant Commissioner Fayyaz Ali Jatala, who led the operation, told newsmen the encroachers had illegally built their shops on the precious state land and were doing business there since long.

He said that the operation was being carried out in the light of standing instructions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar against land grabbers to get state land freed.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Business Kot Addu From Million Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UVAS disburses Rs. 28 million Ehsaas Undergraduate ..

8 minutes ago

ChiNext Index closes higher Thursday

4 minutes ago

Jordan says to ease COVID-19 restrictions graduall ..

4 minutes ago

EU Only Beginning Its Long Spiral of Sanctions on ..

4 minutes ago

AC seals beverage factory, arrests owner

4 minutes ago

Five killed after pier collapses in W. Indonesia

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.