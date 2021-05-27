Commercial land retrieved during anti-encroachment operation

An official team retrieved precious commercial land valuing Rs2 million during an anti-encroachment operation from land grabbers at Chak 611/TDA in Kot Addu tehsil on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :An official team retrieved precious commercial land valuing Rs2 million during an anti-encroachment operation from land grabbers at Chak 611/TDA in Kot Addu tehsil on Thursday.

Assistant Commissioner Fayyaz Ali Jatala, who led the operation, told newsmen the encroachers had illegally built their shops on the precious state land and were doing business there since long.

He said that the operation was being carried out in the light of standing instructions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar against land grabbers to get state land freed.