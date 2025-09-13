Commissioner Assures Flood Victims Of Compensation After Water Recedes
Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2025 | 01:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Aamir Kareem Khan said on Saturday that losses of flood victims would be assessed as soon as the water recedes and compensation would be paid.
During his visit to Moza Nawan Shehar Canal, Mochi Pur, Tahir Pur, Alewala Bridge, Chhajo Shah, and Basti Mitho, he met flood victims and listened to their concerns.
He inspected the quality of food being provided at relief camps and assured that the Punjab government was delivering the best possible facilities to the affected people.
The commissioner directed authorities to provide ration, medicines, and clean drinking water, increase the number of tents, and improve medical facilities at the camps.
He also ordered better sanitation and other basic amenities. Commissioner Aamir Kareem Khan expressed solidarity with the victims and assured them of every possible support.
