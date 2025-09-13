Family of suspect in Charlie Kirk shooting issues statement

(@Abdulla99267510)

Family of Tyler Robinson, accused of killing conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, said he disliked Kirk and considered him a man full of hate

Washington:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 13, 2025) The alleged killer of American conservative commentator Charlie Kirk has been identified as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson.

According to his family, Robinson strongly disliked Kirk, calling him a hateful person. They also revealed that he was an avid gun enthusiast who frequently practiced at shooting ranges.

Reports said Robinson lived in a six-bedroom house in Washington, Utah. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, where he could face the death penalty if convicted.

Kirk, a close ally of former U.S. President Donald Trump and a staunch supporter of Israel, was shot dead yesterday while delivering a speech at the University of Utah. Eyewitnesses told international media that the shooting occurred as Kirk was addressing the topics of gun control and mass shootings.

Charlie Kirk was widely known as a prominent conservative figure and the founder of Turning Point USA, an organization established in 2012 to promote conservative ideology on college campuses.