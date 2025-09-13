Open Menu

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Announces Relief For Flood Victims In Rahim Yar Khan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 13, 2025 | 11:55 AM

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz announces relief for flood victims in Rahim Yar Khan

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz visited flood-affected areas of Rahim Yar Khan, met displaced families, and announced government relief measures

Rahim Yar Khan: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 12nd, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz visited flood-hit areas of Rahim Yar Khan and announced relief assistance for the affected families.

During her visit to the suburban area of Zahir Pir in Liaquatpur, she reviewed ongoing rescue and relief operations and met families staying in temporary camps. She was briefed on the health facilities being provided to the victims and inquired about their needs and challenges.

The Chief Minister praised the rescue teams for their efforts.

Maryam Nawaz also distributed food items among children at the camps and personally served water to a child she held in her arms. She assured women of support for the reconstruction of their homes.

Addressing the victims, the Chief Minister said the government stands with them in this difficult time and will continue to provide necessary assistance.

