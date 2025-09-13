Rescue 1122 Becomes Lifeline In Punjab’s Flood Crisis, Over 2.4 Million Evacuated
Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2025 | 12:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Boats manned by trained Rescue 1122 staff have emerged as the backbone of Punjab’s massive flood evacuation operation, saving millions of lives across the province.
According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson Farooq Ahmed, 1,517 boats with trained personnel were continuously engaged in flood rescue operations across Punjab. “In the last 24 hours alone, 14,247 people were rescued from flood-hit areas,” he said.
Ahmed said Multan leads with 211 boats in operation, followed by 174 in Muzaffargarh and 102 in Rahim Yar Khan. “Just in the past 24 hours, 3,274 people were rescued in Multan, 2,392 in Muzaffargarh, and 414 in Rahim Yar Khan,” he added.
He noted that the combined efforts of all departments have so far resulted in the evacuation of over 362,000 people from Multan, 143,000 from Muzaffargarh, and 53,000 from Rahim Yar Khan.
Additionally, more than 543,000 animals have been shifted to safer places.
Other districts have also seen extensive rescue operations: 1,832 people were rescued from Lodhran, 1,531 from Bahawalpur, 608 from Bahawalnagar, 586 from Toba Tek Singh, and 513 from Vehari in the last 24 hours. Over 1,000 people were rescued from Pakpattan, 643 from Okara, and 478 from various districts including Kasur, Rajanpur, Hafizabad, Jhang, Khanewal, Narowal, and Nankana Sahib.
The spokesperson said that the provincial government had so far safely evacuated more than 2.4 million people and 1.9 million animals from flood-affected areas across Punjab.
Farooq Ahmed credited the success to well-trained rescuers, the swift deployment of boats, and effective coordination between provincial agencies. Without this synergy, he said, “the loss of human lives and livestock could have been far greater.”
