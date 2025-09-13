Over 1.4 Million Jobseekers Registered on Punjab Job Center for Employment Opportunities

Through the Punjab Job Center, an online platform developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the Labour & Human Resource Department, more than 1.4 million individuals have registered as jobseekers, while over 107,000 employers have also signed up on the platform since its launch in August 2022

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Through the Punjab Job Center, an online platform developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the Labour & Human Resource Department, more than 1.4 million individuals have registered as jobseekers, while over 107,000 employers have also signed up on the platform since its launch in August 2022.

The primary objective of the portal is to bring employers, promoters, employment exchange agencies, workers, and jobseekers onto a single digital hub, enabling seamless connections and opportunities.

Highlighting the impact of the initiative, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated that the platform is playing a pivotal role in providing young people with equal access to employment opportunities suited to their skills and qualifications.

“At the same time, it allows employers to connect with a reliable and trained workforce,” he added.

Furthermore, individuals from both the public and private sectors, including business owners, can easily register online through the portal. Jobseekers can also obtain a registration link by sending their CNIC number via SMS to 8900 or by messaging on WhatsApp at 0310-8148900.