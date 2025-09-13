Lahore electricity theft suspect with 22 cases caught red handed  

,

Lahore:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 13, 2025) A suspect wanted in 22 separate electricity theft cases was caught red-handed while stealing power in Lahore, according to the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO).

Executive Engineer (XEN) Johar Town said that LESCO’s Airline Sub-Division, in collaboration with police and Rangers, conducted an operation against electricity theft.

During the raid, the suspect, identified as Ali Hussain, was arrested while illegally tapping into the power supply.

Officials revealed that Hussain owes LESCO Rs. 4.8 million in outstanding dues. They added that he had previously been caught stealing electricity several times but managed to escape on each occasion. Despite having 22 registered cases of power theft against him, he continued to reconnect direct supply lines to his residence.