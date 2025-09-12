Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Outclass Oman By 93 Runs In Thrilling Clash
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 12, 2025 | 11:59 PM
Pakistan posted a competitive total of 160 for seven in allotted 20 overs but Oman, in reply, collapsed for just 67 runs in 17 overs
DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 12nd, 2025) Pakistan made a commanding start to their Asia Cup T20 2025 campaign, crushing Oman by 93 runs in their opening Group A match at the Dubai International Stadium.
Opting to bat first after skipper Salman Ali Agha won the toss, Pakistan posted a competitive total of 160 for seven in the allotted 20 overs. Mohammad Haris played a brilliant knock of 66 off 43 balls, hitting boundaries at regular intervals to anchor the innings. Sahibzada Farhan contributed 29 runs, while Fakhar Zaman remained unbeaten on 23 to provide a late flourish. Mohammad Nawaz added 19, while debutant Hassan Nawaz scored nine runs. Oman’s bowlers Amir Kaleem and Shah Faisal stood out, bagging three wickets each.
In reply, Oman’s batting faltered against Pakistan’s fiery bowling attack. Chasing 161, the Omani side collapsed for just 67 runs in 17 overs. Hammad Mirza was the only notable contributor with 27 runs. Pakistan’s bowlers dominated the innings, with Faheem Ashraf, Sufiyan Muqeem, and Saim Ayub picking up two wickets apiece, while Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, and Shaheen Shah Afridi chipped in with one wicket each.
Mohammad Haris was declared Player of the Match for his match-winning innings.
Both sides were featuring in their first game of the tournament. Pakistan will next face arch-rivals India in a much-anticipated Group A encounter on Sunday.
Recent Stories
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan outclass Oman by 93 runs in thrilling clash
Guinea-Bissau President makes historic first African leader visit to INTERPOL HQ ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed opens first international campus of Indian Institute of Mana ..
Baniyas takes lead on day one of 6th Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Cham ..
Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, British House of Lords discuss joint initi ..
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against Oman
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi move IHC to halt Toshakhana-II trial
2025 Asia Cup Match 04 Pakistan Vs. Oman, Live Score, History, Who Will Win
Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in Egypt
Serdal International launches new passenger auto ferry service in Comoros
Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall from Beijing apartment
Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers in August
More Stories From Sports
-
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan outclass Oman by 93 runs in thrilling clash1 minute ago
-
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against Oman5 hours ago
-
2025 Asia Cup Match 04 Pakistan Vs. Oman, Live Score, History, Who Will Win6 hours ago
-
Roots schools promote cricket sports8 hours ago
-
Sindh Minister reaffirms govt's commitment to protect young girls from HPV through 12-day awareness ..8 hours ago
-
Asia Cup 2025 Pakistan,Oman to lock horns today9 hours ago
-
Asia Cup 2025: Preity Zinta’s Punjab Kings Sark faces backlash for removing Pakistan’s logo post ..10 hours ago
-
Sachin Tendulkar denies rumors of becoming BCCI president10 hours ago
-
Pakistan successfully cleared from WADA watchlist after intense scrutiny12 hours ago
-
50 over format suits Pak Women cricket team the best: says Head Coach Wasim23 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s 1st ever All Women Expedition summits Bari La Peak1 day ago
-
Waqas Maqsood retires from international cricket1 day ago