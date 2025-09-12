Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan outclass Oman by 93 runs in thrilling clash

(@Abdulla99267510)

Pakistan posted a competitive total of 160 for seven in allotted 20 overs but Oman, in reply, collapsed for just 67 runs in 17 overs

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 12nd, 2025) Pakistan made a commanding start to their Asia Cup T20 2025 campaign, crushing Oman by 93 runs in their opening Group A match at the Dubai International Stadium.

Opting to bat first after skipper Salman Ali Agha won the toss, Pakistan posted a competitive total of 160 for seven in the allotted 20 overs. Mohammad Haris played a brilliant knock of 66 off 43 balls, hitting boundaries at regular intervals to anchor the innings. Sahibzada Farhan contributed 29 runs, while Fakhar Zaman remained unbeaten on 23 to provide a late flourish. Mohammad Nawaz added 19, while debutant Hassan Nawaz scored nine runs. Oman’s bowlers Amir Kaleem and Shah Faisal stood out, bagging three wickets each.

In reply, Oman’s batting faltered against Pakistan’s fiery bowling attack. Chasing 161, the Omani side collapsed for just 67 runs in 17 overs. Hammad Mirza was the only notable contributor with 27 runs. Pakistan’s bowlers dominated the innings, with Faheem Ashraf, Sufiyan Muqeem, and Saim Ayub picking up two wickets apiece, while Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, and Shaheen Shah Afridi chipped in with one wicket each.

Mohammad Haris was declared Player of the Match for his match-winning innings.

Both sides were featuring in their first game of the tournament. Pakistan will next face arch-rivals India in a much-anticipated Group A encounter on Sunday.