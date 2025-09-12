Open Menu

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Outclass Oman By 93 Runs In Thrilling Clash

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 12, 2025 | 11:59 PM

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan outclass Oman by 93 runs in thrilling clash

Pakistan posted a competitive total of 160 for seven in allotted 20 overs but Oman, in reply, collapsed for just 67 runs in 17 overs

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 12nd, 2025) Pakistan made a commanding start to their Asia Cup T20 2025 campaign, crushing Oman by 93 runs in their opening Group A match at the Dubai International Stadium.

Opting to bat first after skipper Salman Ali Agha won the toss, Pakistan posted a competitive total of 160 for seven in the allotted 20 overs. Mohammad Haris played a brilliant knock of 66 off 43 balls, hitting boundaries at regular intervals to anchor the innings. Sahibzada Farhan contributed 29 runs, while Fakhar Zaman remained unbeaten on 23 to provide a late flourish. Mohammad Nawaz added 19, while debutant Hassan Nawaz scored nine runs. Oman’s bowlers Amir Kaleem and Shah Faisal stood out, bagging three wickets each.

In reply, Oman’s batting faltered against Pakistan’s fiery bowling attack. Chasing 161, the Omani side collapsed for just 67 runs in 17 overs. Hammad Mirza was the only notable contributor with 27 runs. Pakistan’s bowlers dominated the innings, with Faheem Ashraf, Sufiyan Muqeem, and Saim Ayub picking up two wickets apiece, while Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, and Shaheen Shah Afridi chipped in with one wicket each.

Mohammad Haris was declared Player of the Match for his match-winning innings.

Both sides were featuring in their first game of the tournament. Pakistan will next face arch-rivals India in a much-anticipated Group A encounter on Sunday.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Attack T20 Dubai Oman Shah Faisal Mohammad Nawaz Fakhar Zaman Ali Agha Sunday Afridi Asia

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan outclass Oman by 93 runs i ..

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan outclass Oman by 93 runs in thrilling clash

1 minute ago
 Guinea-Bissau President makes historic first Afric ..

Guinea-Bissau President makes historic first African leader visit to INTERPOL HQ ..

4 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed opens first international camp ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens first international campus of Indian Institute of Mana ..

4 hours ago
 Baniyas takes lead on day one of 6th Khaled bin Mo ..

Baniyas takes lead on day one of 6th Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Cham ..

4 hours ago
 Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, British Hous ..

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, British House of Lords discuss joint initi ..

5 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against O ..

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against Oman

5 hours ago
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi move IHC to halt Toshakhan ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi move IHC to halt Toshakhana-II trial

5 hours ago
 2025 Asia Cup Match 04 Pakistan Vs. Oman, Live Sco ..

2025 Asia Cup Match 04 Pakistan Vs. Oman, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

6 hours ago
 Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in ..

Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in Egypt

6 hours ago
 Serdal International launches new passenger auto f ..

Serdal International launches new passenger auto ferry service in Comoros

7 hours ago
 Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall f ..

Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall from Beijing apartment

7 hours ago
 Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers i ..

Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers in August

7 hours ago

More Stories From Sports