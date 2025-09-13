Open Menu

Speeding Car Collides With Rickshaw In Gujrat, 3 Dead Persons

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2025 | 11:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) At least three people lost their lives on the spot while three others were critically injured when a car collided with a rickshaw on GT Road in Gujrat city early on Saturday morning.

According to police sources, the accident occurred when a speeding car collided with a rickshaw on GT Road in Gujrat city, adding that authorities have launched a case against the car driver in connection with the incident, local news channel reported.

Police and rescue teams arrived at the scene immediately after the incident and quickly transported the injured to the hospital for medical treatment.

