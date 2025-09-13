30 Drug Smugglers Arrested In Two Weeks
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2025 | 12:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for a Drug-Free, Healthy, and Safe Punjab, the Punjab Narcotics Control Force has launched a vigorous crackdown against drug traffickers and peddlers across the province.
According to a spokesperson from the Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department, within just two weeks, the Force conducted 40 intelligence-based raids, resulting in the arrest of 30 notorious drug smugglers, including three women.
During one of the operations, proclaimed offenders opened fire on the raiding team. In the exchange of fire, a wanted criminal, involved in eight cases, including four narcotics-related cases and one murder (Section 302) ,was killed.
The Force seized more than 70 kilograms of narcotics, along with prohibited-bore weapons, mobile phones, laptops, cash, and other valuables from the possession of the accused. So far, 19 cases have been registered against the drug dealers.
The crackdown has been carried out in multiple cities, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad, Dera Ghazi Khan, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sahiwal, and Sheikhupura.
The spokesperson added that the operation marks a major milestone in line with the Chief Minister’s vision of eliminating drugs from society and ensuring a safe and secure future for the younger generation.
