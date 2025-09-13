President For Expanded Pak-China Political, Economic Ties
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 13, 2025 | 01:10 PM
Li Shulei said both he and President Xi Jinping highly value the leadership shown by President Zardari in strengthening the Pakistan-China partnership
BEIJING: ( UruPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 13, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation between Pakistan and China in political, economic and cultural fields.
During a meeting with Member of the Political Bureau and Secretariat of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Minister of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, Li Shulei, in Chengdu, he underlined Pakistan’s commitment to deepening people-to-people contacts and public diplomacy.
Li Shulei said both he and President Xi Jinping highly value the leadership shown by President Zardari in strengthening the Pakistan-China partnership. He said this world is changing, but China and Pakistan will remain iron-clad brothers. He said the world needs and deserves the fragrance of books rather than the smell of gunpowder.
Recent Stories
President for expanded Pak-China political, economic ties
Floods intensify in Sindh as Indus river swells at Guddu Barrage
Lahore electricity theft suspect with 22 cases caught red handed
Family of suspect in Charlie Kirk shooting issues statement
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz announces relief for flood victims in Rahim Yar Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2025
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan outclass Oman by 93 runs in thrilling clash
Guinea-Bissau President makes historic first African leader visit to INTERPOL HQ ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed opens first international campus of Indian Institute of Mana ..
Baniyas takes lead on day one of 6th Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Cham ..
Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, British House of Lords discuss joint initi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President for expanded Pak-China political, economic ties2 minutes ago
-
Floods intensify in Sindh as Indus river swells at Guddu Barrage11 minutes ago
-
No flood threat to Jalalpur Pirwala City: DC23 minutes ago
-
30 drug smugglers arrested in two weeks43 minutes ago
-
Field Marshal visits Kasur sector, flood relief camp in Jalalpur Pirwala, Multan43 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 becomes lifeline in Punjab’s flood crisis, Over 2.4 million evacuated43 minutes ago
-
Lahore electricity theft suspect with 22 cases caught red handed45 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz announces relief for flood victims in Rahim Yar Khan1 hour ago
-
Speeding car collides with rickshaw in Gujrat, 3 dead persons1 hour ago
-
Qaiser Sheikh stressed for unified response to flood recovery, urgent need for sustainable climate s ..2 hours ago
-
President for further expanding Pak-China cooperation3 hours ago
-
Step afoot to develop Sports Dept for interest of youth players: Secretary Sports13 hours ago