President For Expanded Pak-China Political, Economic Ties

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 13, 2025 | 01:10 PM

President for expanded Pak-China political, economic ties

Li Shulei said both he and President Xi Jinping highly value the leadership shown by President Zardari in strengthening the Pakistan-China partnership

BEIJING: ( UruPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 13, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation between Pakistan and China in political, economic and cultural fields.

During a meeting with Member of the Political Bureau and Secretariat of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Minister of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, Li Shulei, in Chengdu, he underlined Pakistan’s commitment to deepening people-to-people contacts and public diplomacy.

Li Shulei said both he and President Xi Jinping highly value the leadership shown by President Zardari in strengthening the Pakistan-China partnership. He said this world is changing, but China and Pakistan will remain iron-clad brothers. He said the world needs and deserves the fragrance of books rather than the smell of gunpowder.

