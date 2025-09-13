Open Menu

Tree Plantation Drive Held At Agriculture Research Institute DIKhan

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2025 | 01:20 PM

Tree plantation drive held at Agriculture Research Institute DIKhan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) A tree plantation campaign was held at the Agriculture Research Institute (ARI) Dera Ismail Khan on Saturday, where the farm manager, staff, and workers of the farm management section actively participated.

Various species of saplings were planted on the occasion with the objective of improving the environment, making the surroundings green and clean, and contributing to the vision of a “Clean and Green Pakistan.”

Participants also pledged to regularly look after the planted saplings so that they could grow into shady trees and enhance the natural beauty of the institute and the region.

ARI Director Abdul Qayyum Khan, while appreciating the initiative, said that tree plantation was not only a national responsibility but also a moral duty to ensure a healthy and sustainable future for coming generations.

He stressed the importance of creating public awareness about tree plantation and called for collective efforts to counter environmental challenges.

The director urged all participants to continue such activities in future and to nurture the saplings with dedication, reaffirming ARI’s commitment to contributing towards a greener and cleaner Pakistan.

Recent Stories

Pakistan needs $40–50 billion to battle climat ..

Pakistan needs $40–50 billion to battle climate change:Ranked 152 least prep ..

30 seconds ago
 Over 1.4 Million Jobseekers Registered on Punjab J ..

Over 1.4 Million Jobseekers Registered on Punjab Job Center for Employment Oppor ..

6 minutes ago
 President for expanded Pak-China political, econom ..

President for expanded Pak-China political, economic ties

10 minutes ago
 Floods intensify in Sindh as Indus river swells at ..

Floods intensify in Sindh as Indus river swells at Guddu Barrage

20 minutes ago
 Lahore electricity theft suspect with 22 cases cau ..

Lahore electricity theft suspect with 22 cases caught red handed

53 minutes ago
 Family of suspect in Charlie Kirk shooting issues ..

Family of suspect in Charlie Kirk shooting issues statement

1 hour ago
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz announces relief for flood ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz announces relief for flood victims in Rahim Yar Khan

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2025

4 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan outclass Oman by 93 runs i ..

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan outclass Oman by 93 runs in thrilling clash

13 hours ago
 Guinea-Bissau President makes historic first Afric ..

Guinea-Bissau President makes historic first African leader visit to INTERPOL HQ ..

17 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed opens first international camp ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens first international campus of Indian Institute of Mana ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan