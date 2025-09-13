Tree plantation drive held at Agriculture Research Institute DIKhan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) A tree plantation campaign was held at the Agriculture Research Institute (ARI) Dera Ismail Khan on Saturday, where the farm manager, staff, and workers of the farm management section actively participated.

Various species of saplings were planted on the occasion with the objective of improving the environment, making the surroundings green and clean, and contributing to the vision of a “Clean and Green Pakistan.”

Participants also pledged to regularly look after the planted saplings so that they could grow into shady trees and enhance the natural beauty of the institute and the region.

ARI Director Abdul Qayyum Khan, while appreciating the initiative, said that tree plantation was not only a national responsibility but also a moral duty to ensure a healthy and sustainable future for coming generations.

He stressed the importance of creating public awareness about tree plantation and called for collective efforts to counter environmental challenges.

The director urged all participants to continue such activities in future and to nurture the saplings with dedication, reaffirming ARI’s commitment to contributing towards a greener and cleaner Pakistan.