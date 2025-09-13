No flood threat to Jalalpur Pirwala City: DC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Waseem Hamid Sindhu on Saturday said that there was no flood threat to Jalalpur Pirwala city, as district administration was keeping a close watch on the situation.

He said that rescue and relief operation continued throughout the night under his supervision to assist flood-hit people in far-flung areas. Food items and other essentials were delivered by boats to marooned families, while helicopters and drones were used to supply dry rations and medicines to remote areas.

The DC said that breaches in Shujaabad and Jalalpur embankments were being repaired on a priority basis. He added that the major flood wave of rivers Chenab and Sutlej had passed Head Panjnad safely.

He further stated that more than 100,000 people had been shifted to safer places over the last three days. The number of flood relief camps had been doubled to provide better accommodation and food facilities to affected citizens, he added.