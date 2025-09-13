Floods intensify in Sindh as Indus river swells at Guddu Barrage  

,

After Punjab, floodwaters have now intensified in Sindh, with high-level flooding reported at Guddu Barrage and rising water levels across the Indus River system

Sindh: UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 13, 2025) Flooding in Sindh has worsened as the Indus River swelled at Guddu Barrage, where inflows surged to 537,000 cusecs, creating a high flood situation.

According to the Flood Forecasting Division Lahore, water levels have also risen at Sukkur and Kotri barrages. At Sukkur, inflows were recorded at 460,000 cusecs, while Kotri Barrage is currently facing a low-level flood.

In Rajanpur’s Kot Mithan and Chachran Sharif areas, the river’s water level climbed to 11.4 feet, inundating riverine (katcha) areas. A flood surge from Head Panjnad has merged into the Indus at Kot Mithan, worsening the situation.

Meanwhile, in the Chenab River, flows at Head Panjnad have started receding by around 30,000 cusecs, bringing the level down to 633,000 cusecs.

Despite the decrease, an extremely high flood persists, forcing residents in Ali Pur’s katcha area of Mullan Wali to evacuate.

At Head Sidhnai on the Ravi River, water inflows have also started to fall, but a medium-level flood continues.

Separately, the Sutlej River is showing signs of relief as the flood peak subsides. At Ganda Singh Wala, flows dropped by 78,000 cusecs, lowering the situation to a low-level flood. However, low-level flooding persists at Head Sulemanki, while Head islam remains under medium-level flood conditions.