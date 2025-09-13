Floods Intensify In Sindh As Indus River Swells At Guddu Barrage
,
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 13, 2025 | 01:01 PM
After Punjab, floodwaters have now intensified in Sindh, with high-level flooding reported at Guddu Barrage and rising water levels across the Indus River system
Sindh: UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 13, 2025) Flooding in Sindh has worsened as the Indus River swelled at Guddu Barrage, where inflows surged to 537,000 cusecs, creating a high flood situation.
According to the Flood Forecasting Division Lahore, water levels have also risen at Sukkur and Kotri barrages. At Sukkur, inflows were recorded at 460,000 cusecs, while Kotri Barrage is currently facing a low-level flood.
In Rajanpur’s Kot Mithan and Chachran Sharif areas, the river’s water level climbed to 11.4 feet, inundating riverine (katcha) areas. A flood surge from Head Panjnad has merged into the Indus at Kot Mithan, worsening the situation.
Meanwhile, in the Chenab River, flows at Head Panjnad have started receding by around 30,000 cusecs, bringing the level down to 633,000 cusecs.
Despite the decrease, an extremely high flood persists, forcing residents in Ali Pur’s katcha area of Mullan Wali to evacuate.
At Head Sidhnai on the Ravi River, water inflows have also started to fall, but a medium-level flood continues.
Separately, the Sutlej River is showing signs of relief as the flood peak subsides. At Ganda Singh Wala, flows dropped by 78,000 cusecs, lowering the situation to a low-level flood. However, low-level flooding persists at Head Sulemanki, while Head islam remains under medium-level flood conditions.
Recent Stories
Floods intensify in Sindh as Indus river swells at Guddu Barrage
Lahore electricity theft suspect with 22 cases caught red handed
Family of suspect in Charlie Kirk shooting issues statement
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz announces relief for flood victims in Rahim Yar Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2025
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan outclass Oman by 93 runs in thrilling clash
Guinea-Bissau President makes historic first African leader visit to INTERPOL HQ ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed opens first international campus of Indian Institute of Mana ..
Baniyas takes lead on day one of 6th Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Cham ..
Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, British House of Lords discuss joint initi ..
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against Oman
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Floods intensify in Sindh as Indus river swells at Guddu Barrage1 minute ago
-
No flood threat to Jalalpur Pirwala City: DC12 minutes ago
-
30 drug smugglers arrested in two weeks32 minutes ago
-
Field Marshal visits Kasur sector, flood relief camp in Jalalpur Pirwala, Multan32 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 becomes lifeline in Punjab’s flood crisis, Over 2.4 million evacuated32 minutes ago
-
Lahore electricity theft suspect with 22 cases caught red handed35 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz announces relief for flood victims in Rahim Yar Khan1 hour ago
-
Speeding car collides with rickshaw in Gujrat, 3 dead persons1 hour ago
-
Qaiser Sheikh stressed for unified response to flood recovery, urgent need for sustainable climate s ..1 hour ago
-
President for further expanding Pak-China cooperation3 hours ago
-
Step afoot to develop Sports Dept for interest of youth players: Secretary Sports12 hours ago
-
KP CM meets Afghan Acting Ambassador, offers Fateha for quake victims13 hours ago