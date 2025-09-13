Open Menu

Floods Intensify In Sindh As Indus River Swells At Guddu Barrage

,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 13, 2025 | 01:01 PM

Floods intensify in Sindh as Indus river swells at Guddu Barrage  

After Punjab, floodwaters have now intensified in Sindh, with high-level flooding reported at Guddu Barrage and rising water levels across the Indus River system

Sindh: UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 13, 2025) Flooding in Sindh has worsened as the Indus River swelled at Guddu Barrage, where inflows surged to 537,000 cusecs, creating a high flood situation.

According to the Flood Forecasting Division Lahore, water levels have also risen at Sukkur and Kotri barrages. At Sukkur, inflows were recorded at 460,000 cusecs, while Kotri Barrage is currently facing a low-level flood.

In Rajanpur’s Kot Mithan and Chachran Sharif areas, the river’s water level climbed to 11.4 feet, inundating riverine (katcha) areas. A flood surge from Head Panjnad has merged into the Indus at Kot Mithan, worsening the situation.

Meanwhile, in the Chenab River, flows at Head Panjnad have started receding by around 30,000 cusecs, bringing the level down to 633,000 cusecs.

Despite the decrease, an extremely high flood persists, forcing residents in Ali Pur’s katcha area of Mullan Wali to evacuate.

At Head Sidhnai on the Ravi River, water inflows have also started to fall, but a medium-level flood continues.

Separately, the Sutlej River is showing signs of relief as the flood peak subsides. At Ganda Singh Wala, flows dropped by 78,000 cusecs, lowering the situation to a low-level flood. However, low-level flooding persists at Head Sulemanki, while Head islam remains under medium-level flood conditions.

Related Topics

Sindh Lahore Flood Water Sukkur Kotri From

Recent Stories

Floods intensify in Sindh as Indus river swells at ..

Floods intensify in Sindh as Indus river swells at Guddu Barrage

1 minute ago
 Lahore electricity theft suspect with 22 cases cau ..

Lahore electricity theft suspect with 22 cases caught red handed

35 minutes ago
 Family of suspect in Charlie Kirk shooting issues ..

Family of suspect in Charlie Kirk shooting issues statement

49 minutes ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz announces relief for flood ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz announces relief for flood victims in Rahim Yar Khan

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2025

4 hours ago
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan outclass Oman by 93 runs i ..

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan outclass Oman by 93 runs in thrilling clash

13 hours ago
 Guinea-Bissau President makes historic first Afric ..

Guinea-Bissau President makes historic first African leader visit to INTERPOL HQ ..

17 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed opens first international camp ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens first international campus of Indian Institute of Mana ..

17 hours ago
 Baniyas takes lead on day one of 6th Khaled bin Mo ..

Baniyas takes lead on day one of 6th Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Cham ..

17 hours ago
 Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, British Hous ..

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, British House of Lords discuss joint initi ..

18 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against O ..

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against Oman

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan