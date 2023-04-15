Commissioner Bahawalpur briefed Governor Punjab about ongoing development works

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur- Rahman was called on by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtsham Anwar at Circuit House Bahawalpur today.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar briefed the Governor about the ongoing development projects of Bahawalpur Division.

Governor said that the facilities available at educational institutions should be improved. He instructed that all ongoing projects must be completed on time and measures to improve the beautification of Bahawalpur City must be taken.

Vice Chancellor Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Sajjad Khan met Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur- Rehman.

He briefed Governor about the ongoing teaching and development projects at Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Bahawalpur. Vice Chancellor Sadiq Women University Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Saeqa Imtiaz also called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and informed him about the teaching and research activities of the university.