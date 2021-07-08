UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Benazirabad Imposed Ban On Movement Of Goble Discs Tractor

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 06:50 PM

Commissioner Benazirabad imposed ban on movement of goble discs tractor

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Goble Discs without tires on both ends behind a tractor running on metalled roads are banned under section 144 CrPc throughout Division Shaheed Benazirabad.

This was announced by Commissioner Syed Mohsin Ali Shah through a notification.

Notification stated that Station House Officers of the respective areas are assigned authority under Section 188 PPC to initiate legal action against violator of section 144.

It may be mentioned that Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar has recommended Commissioner Syed Mohsin Ali Shah to impose section 144 in order to prevent serious damages by gobles to recently constructed and repaired score of roads at a cost of billions to facilitate the district people.

Notification said that ban was imposed by Commissioner under the authority conferred by Sindh Government.

