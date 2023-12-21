Commissioner briefed SMC officials about Rawalpindi development projects

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Laiqat Ali Chatta on Thursday said that arrangements were being finalized for the upcoming general elections scheduled to be held on February 8

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Laiqat Ali Chatta on Thursday said that arrangements were being finalized for the upcoming general elections scheduled to be held on February 8.

He said this while talking to the delegation of the 34th Senior Management Course (SMC) here at his office.

Laiqat said that the Rawalpindi division comprised 13 National Assembly and 26 Provincial Assembly Constituencies.

He said that 5,494 polling stations were being set up while around 52,837 polling staff would be appointed in the division to complete the election process.

While briefing the study tour officers on the characteristics of Rawalpindi Division, he informed that Rawalpindi Division consisted of six districts covering 22.993 square kilometres, with 22 tehsils and a total population of 11.406 million.

“Rawalpindi Division has a literacy rate of 72.25 per cent and has 12 universities and five specialized institutions.”

The Commissioner briefed that as per the development profile of the division, it has a total of 544 schemes worth 179,576 million under the Annual Development Program (2023-24), adding that 33 per cent of the allocated funds had been utilized of the total schemes.

Phase one of the Rawalpindi Ring Road, a mega project to reshape Rawalpindi, was heading fast towards completion, he said and added that economic corridors would be created along the Rawalpindi Ring Road project to provide maximum economic opportunities by promoting local industry.

Laiqat said that on the proposal of the business community, an economic zone of 5000 acres would be listed in the master planning of Rawalpindi, where local people would set up their factories.

In addition, Duduchha Dam’s construction was also going on which will provide 35 million gallons of clean drinking water to Rawalpindi after completion.

Apart from this, Lai Expressway, Khechri Chowk, Safe City Project, Water Supply Schemes, Revamping of Holy Family and others were also included in the list of development portfolios.

He added that a 150-bed Rehab Center at Wah General Hospital, upgradation of Pir-Wadhai bus stand, slaughterhouse, VICs Center, freelance IT and construction of Gymkhanas in all districts were the developmental landmark of the division.

Laiqat Ali Chatha added that to provide better educational facilities by giving top priority to the education Department, divisional public schools have also been started in Rawalpindi as well as the rest of the districts and apart from this the

Laiqat Bagh library was also being developed in modern lines to attract students and nurture book-reading habits in them.

Commissioner Rawalpindi said the irrigated area had also increased from 17,000 acres to 42,000.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nazarat Ali, Director Development Nazia Sudhan, Director Local Government Sibtain Kazmi, CEO Health Dr. Ejaz, officials of PAS, IB, PMS, Aviation Division, IRS, PCS and Information group were present on the occasion.