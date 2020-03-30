Commissioner, CCPO visit quarantine centre of tableegi markaz

Commissioner Saif Anjum and Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed Monday visited the quarantine centre of Tableegi Markaz in Raiwind

The CCPO said that 328 persons had been admitted to the centre currently.

He advised the to use face masks, gloves and sanitizers to keep themselves and other safe from the coronavirus.

He said the government had decided to conduct screening of all persons at the tableegi markaz. He said all religious congregations had been banned to control the spread of coronavirus.

DIG Operations Babar Saeed, Deputy Commissioner Danish Afzal, SP Sadar Ghazanfar Shah and other police officers were also present.