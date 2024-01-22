Open Menu

Commissioner Chairs Meeting Regarding Quetta City App

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2024 | 06:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat chaired a meeting regarding the release of Quetta City App and other matters for the convenience of the public on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Quetta Lt. Ret, Saad Bin Asad participated in the meeting through video link while Focal Person Assistant Director IT Muhibullah and Representative Excise and Taxation were also present.

Various important issues related to Quetta City App were discussed in detail for the convenience of the people in the meeting.

In the meeting, a briefing was given about the services, data entry, motor vehicle registration, local domicile certificate and arms license facility regarding the city app.

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat said that an app called Quetta City would be created for the needs and convenience of the citizens in which people could easily get local domicile certificates, arms licenses, motor vehicle registration and other facilities.

City App for Public Convenience is an initiative that aims to help citizens solve the problems they face in their daily life, apart from this, citizens can avail various information and facilities with just one click sitting at home, he said.

He said that to improve public service delivery according to the requirements of the modern era, it was very important to take advantage of the internet facility and the release of such applications would improve the ease of citizens' lives and good governance.

