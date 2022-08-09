Commissioner, DIG review arrangements for Ashura procession

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Nadeerm Rehman Memon along with DIG Syed Pir Mohammad Shah, Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and SSP Amjad Shaikh inspected the main procession of Youm-e-Ashur on Tuesday.

The Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Amjad Shaikh briefed the Commissioner and DIG about the security arrangements for 10th of Muharram.

On this occasion, the commissioner also visited the medical camps established by the health department and other social organizations and asked the concerned officers to remain alert in case of any emergency.

The Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Ashraf was also present in this occasion.