Commissioner for early construction of small dams

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Nisar Ahmad directed relevant authorities to take prompt measures for removing obstacles in the way of construction of small dams in merged areas.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held here on Wednesday.

Project director small dams Nadir Khan on the occasion gave a detailed briefing to commissioner about the progress, problems and other obstacles related to the construction of small dams.

The commissioner said, "The construction of dams is a need of the hour to bring maximum barren land under cultivation besides helping safeguard the area from floods." "Thus, steps shall be taken at the earliest to resolve all issues pertaining to the construction of water reservoirs in merged areas of Dera division.

" The meeting was informed about the problems related to security and land acquisition in Ghozizai tribal sub-division, Tank and Ramak tribal sub-division while in Kandi Weir.

The meeting was also told about South Waziristan tribal disputes besides land acquisition and security situation.

The meeting also discussed the design and feasibility of five dams in D.I.Khan and Tank districts.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the three districts, District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, Project Director Small Dams Nadir Khan, Irrigation and other relevant departmental officials.