UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Early Construction Of Small Dams

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Commissioner for early construction of small dams

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Nisar Ahmad directed relevant authorities to take prompt measures for removing obstacles in the way of construction of small dams in merged areas.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held here on Wednesday.

Project director small dams Nadir Khan on the occasion gave a detailed briefing to commissioner about the progress, problems and other obstacles related to the construction of small dams.

The commissioner said, "The construction of dams is a need of the hour to bring maximum barren land under cultivation besides helping safeguard the area from floods." "Thus, steps shall be taken at the earliest to resolve all issues pertaining to the construction of water reservoirs in merged areas of Dera division.

" The meeting was informed about the problems related to security and land acquisition in Ghozizai tribal sub-division, Tank and Ramak tribal sub-division while in Kandi Weir.

The meeting was also told about South Waziristan tribal disputes besides land acquisition and security situation.

The meeting also discussed the design and feasibility of five dams in D.I.Khan and Tank districts.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the three districts, District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, Project Director Small Dams Nadir Khan, Irrigation and other relevant departmental officials.

Related Topics

South Waziristan Police Water Kandi Progress Tank All From

Recent Stories

NHRI participates in Global Alliance of National H ..

NHRI participates in Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions meeti ..

7 minutes ago
 vivo Service Day: Enhancing User Experience Across ..

Vivo Service Day: Enhancing User Experience Across Pakistan

15 minutes ago
 FHF Global Summit spotlights climate-health crisis ..

FHF Global Summit spotlights climate-health crisis as experts ready for roadmap ..

22 minutes ago
 MBZUAI, BioMap establish first biocomputing innova ..

MBZUAI, BioMap establish first biocomputing innovation research lab in Middle Ea ..

22 minutes ago
 First International Day against Islamophobia being ..

First International Day against Islamophobia being observed today

22 minutes ago
 Emirates ramps up operations across continents

Emirates ramps up operations across continents

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.