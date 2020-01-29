UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner For Elimination Of Locust At Every Cost

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 22 seconds ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 01:53 PM

Commissioner for elimination of locust at every cost

Commissioner Sargodha Dr. Farah Masood said that locust has become biggest problem of desert countries and for this the experts were trying to eliminate larva of locust

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Dr. Farah Masood said that locust has become biggest problem of desert countries and for this the experts were trying to eliminate larva of locust.

The insects can be eliminated by spray and other instruments so as the agricultural commodities may be saved by its attack.

Addressing a meeting in connection with locust attendee by all the four deputy commissioners of the division the Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood has directed the officers of agricultural department for taking steps to fully inform the farmers of locust and while spraying to kill the insects they should take care of other animals.

The deputy commissioners have informed the meeting about the steps taken for destroying the larva of locust.

The meeting has discussed in detail review regarding the provision of flour to the districts including Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakhar and Mianwali.

The commissioner was told that district administration has set up 900 delivery points of flour in Sargodha, 24 in Khushab, 92 in Mianwali and 26 in Bhakhar district. 504 metric ton wheat in delivered in Sargodha, 70 in Khushab, 212 in Mianwali while 80 metric ton wheat in being provided in Bhakhar.

The meeting was further told that 2, 44,146 Metric Ton wheat was present in different godowns of food department in Sargodha division.

The commissioner has directed the price control magistrates for having close eye on the demand and supply of necessities of life and controlling the prices as well.

Related Topics

Attack Farah Sargodha Price Khushab Mianwali May All Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

FO confirms two mortar shells from Afghanistan

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to observe February ..

19 seconds ago

Theater Wallay to hold series of instrumental even ..

4 minutes ago

Sindh Inspector General of Police calls on Prime M ..

4 minutes ago

Plane From Wuhan With US Citizens Diverts to March ..

23 minutes ago

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Ba ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.