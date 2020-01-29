Commissioner for elimination of locust at every cost

(@imziishan)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Dr. Farah Masood said that locust has become biggest problem of desert countries and for this the experts were trying to eliminate larva of locust.

The insects can be eliminated by spray and other instruments so as the agricultural commodities may be saved by its attack.

Addressing a meeting in connection with locust attendee by all the four deputy commissioners of the division the Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood has directed the officers of agricultural department for taking steps to fully inform the farmers of locust and while spraying to kill the insects they should take care of other animals.

The deputy commissioners have informed the meeting about the steps taken for destroying the larva of locust.

The meeting has discussed in detail review regarding the provision of flour to the districts including Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakhar and Mianwali.

The commissioner was told that district administration has set up 900 delivery points of flour in Sargodha, 24 in Khushab, 92 in Mianwali and 26 in Bhakhar district. 504 metric ton wheat in delivered in Sargodha, 70 in Khushab, 212 in Mianwali while 80 metric ton wheat in being provided in Bhakhar.

The meeting was further told that 2, 44,146 Metric Ton wheat was present in different godowns of food department in Sargodha division.

The commissioner has directed the price control magistrates for having close eye on the demand and supply of necessities of life and controlling the prices as well.