UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Large Scale Monsoon Plantation In Bahawalpur Division

Faizan Hashmi Published July 21, 2022 | 06:55 PM

Commissioner for large scale monsoon plantation in Bahawalpur division

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar presided over a high-level management meeting regarding Monsoon Plantation Campaign today

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar presided over a high-level management meeting regarding Monsoon Plantation Campaign today.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Syed Musa Raza, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Captain (R) Muhammad Wasim, Additional Commissioner Faisal Atta Khan, officers from Forests Department, Parks and Horticulture Authority, Department of Environmental Protection, Department of Agriculture, Department of Local Government and Department of education participated in the video-link meeting. The measures taken concerning promoting urban plantation and large-scale plantation were reviewed.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division said "The revival of large-scale plantations is the need of the hour and the temperature can be controlled by promoting plantations in urban areas. All available resources will be utilized in this regard.

" He directed that more plants should be planted in the lawns of government buildings, residences, offices, green belts, and public parks. The district administration of the adjoining districts should also organize mega events to create public awareness about plantations. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar said that all the departments and their staff members should organize a plantation day during the ongoing campaign regarding plantation.

He further said that the students of schools, colleges, and universities should also actively participate in the plantation campaign. Particular attention should be paid to the care and development of trees in the future.

Later, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar went to the residence of Secretary Energy Punjab Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti. He expressed condolences on the death of Ajmal Bhatti's brother. Assistant Commissioner General Liaquat Ali Gilani was also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Agriculture Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Bahawalnagar All From Government

Recent Stories

Russia resumes 'unstable' gas supplies to Europe v ..

Russia resumes 'unstable' gas supplies to Europe via Nord Stream

42 seconds ago
 Tehsil Mayor Abbottabad appreciates WSSCA performa ..

Tehsil Mayor Abbottabad appreciates WSSCA performance during Eid-ul-Azha

43 seconds ago
 Cabinet approves appointment of Aftab Sultan as Ch ..

Cabinet approves appointment of Aftab Sultan as Chairman NAB

46 seconds ago
 realme 9 4G - The Ultimately Clear Difference betw ..

Realme 9 4G - The Ultimately Clear Difference between 108MP vs. 64MP Photography

15 minutes ago
 500-litre liquor seized, accused arrested

500-litre liquor seized, accused arrested

8 minutes ago
 Monsoon plantation drive starts in Lower Dir

Monsoon plantation drive starts in Lower Dir

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.