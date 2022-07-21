Commissioner for large scale monsoon plantation in Bahawalpur division

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar presided over a high-level management meeting regarding Monsoon Plantation Campaign today

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar presided over a high-level management meeting regarding Monsoon Plantation Campaign today.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Syed Musa Raza, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Captain (R) Muhammad Wasim, Additional Commissioner Faisal Atta Khan, officers from Forests Department, Parks and Horticulture Authority, Department of Environmental Protection, Department of Agriculture, Department of Local Government and Department of education participated in the video-link meeting. The measures taken concerning promoting urban plantation and large-scale plantation were reviewed.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division said "The revival of large-scale plantations is the need of the hour and the temperature can be controlled by promoting plantations in urban areas. All available resources will be utilized in this regard.

" He directed that more plants should be planted in the lawns of government buildings, residences, offices, green belts, and public parks. The district administration of the adjoining districts should also organize mega events to create public awareness about plantations. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar said that all the departments and their staff members should organize a plantation day during the ongoing campaign regarding plantation.

He further said that the students of schools, colleges, and universities should also actively participate in the plantation campaign. Particular attention should be paid to the care and development of trees in the future.

Later, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar went to the residence of Secretary Energy Punjab Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti. He expressed condolences on the death of Ajmal Bhatti's brother. Assistant Commissioner General Liaquat Ali Gilani was also present on this occasion.