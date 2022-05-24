UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Revenue Officers To Improve Their Performance

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2022 | 07:39 PM

Commissioner for revenue officers to improve their performance

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Dr Irshad Ahmed expressing dissatisfaction over the performance of revenue officers across the division, directed them to improve their performance within a month and ensure 100 per cent recovery targets set for revenue.

He said that in the next review meeting, departmental action would be taken against the under-performing revenue officers as per the rules.

He was addressing a meeting to review the progress of collection of revenue dues and targets set by the board of Revenue in the four districts here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners of four districts, Additional Commissioner Coordination Saima Younis and ACR besides ADCR.

The commissioner also expressed anger over the pending cases with some revenue officers for more than a year and directed them to deal with all such cases immediately.

He said the main duty of revenue officers was to collect government dues and any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

Dr Irshad also directed the ADCRs of four districts to give target the field staff on daily basis and to hold a review meeting in the evening.

Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmed also directed to take steps to fill the vacancies of Tehsildarand Deputy Tehsildar and other revenue officers in all the four districts on priority basis.

