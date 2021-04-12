Commissioner for stern action against hoarders, profiteers in Ramazan

The number of Ramazan sasta bazaar have been increased to provide maximum relief and subsidized food items to citizen during the holy month of Ramazan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The number of Ramazan sasta bazaar have been increased to provide maximum relief and subsidized food items to citizen during the holy month of Ramazan.

Commissioner D.I.Khan Amir Latif Khan has directed deputy commissioners of Dera, Tank and South-Waziristan that load shedding duration should be minimized during Sehar and Aftaar timings and take steps for implementation of coronavirus SOPs in mosques.

He also directed that illegal speed-breakers on the roads should be removed to ensure smooth of traffic in Ramazan. He further directed for stern action against hoarding and black marketing and warned shopkeepers to avoid malpractices and should abide by government's approved price list,otherwise,they would be dealt with iron hands.

He urged people to strictly abide by the corona SOPs and support the district administration's efforts for controlling price hike.