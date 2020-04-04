Commissioner for the barriers to be removed in way of goods transportation

Commissioner Sargodha Dr. Farah Masood has directed to the Deputy Commissioners of four districts that barriers should be removed in way of transportation goods and in their movement, so that to providing the supply of basic eatable item to the public could be ensured

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Dr. Farah Masood has directed to the Deputy Commissioners of four districts that barriers should be removed in way of transportation goods and in their movement, so that to providing the supply of basic eatable item to the public could be ensured. She expressed these views while chairing a meeting with administration of four districts, traders and local politicians.

In meeting ADC Shahbaz Naqvi, DC's of four districts, MNA Dr. Afzaal Dhandla,Tariq Yaqoob, President of SCCI Mazhar Malik and traders Union of all four districts were also present.

Commissioner has said that a strict action would be taken against the Assistant Commissioners for not controlling the public gathering at Public Places, banks and in shopping markets and any kind of negligence would not be tolerated in this regard.

She stressed upon the traders that in this hard time they should limited the profit ratio so that it could be helpful in reducing the problems of common man.

Commissioner directed the administration that to be ensured the sufficient availability of flour and others food items; adding that immediate steps to be taken for increasing the quota of flour also.

She said that scheduling of tyre shops and transport workshops and the availability of these facilities should be ensured�. Commissioner also directed the food department to be improved the quality of flour delivery.

In a meeting with traders, public representative and district administration officers were presented their suggestions also.