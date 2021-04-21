UrduPoint.com
Commissioner For Timely Completion Of All M&R Schemes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 07:34 PM

Commissioner for timely completion of all M&R schemes

Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch Wednesday emphasized upon the officers concerned to complete all schemes being carried out under Maintenance and Repair head in time so that the people could get early benefits from these efforts

The repair and maintenance of old built buildings should also be completed before a rain emergency in order to avert any eventuality during rainfalls, he said while presiding over a meeting with officers of Sindh Buildings Control Authority here at his office.

He said the rehabilitation of dilapidated government buildings should be carried out at the earliest with a proper drainage system. The available funds under M&R should also be utilized during a rain emergency, he added.

The commissioner expressed his annoyance over accumulation of water in premises of Shahbaz Building during rainfalls and asked the officers concerned to initiate effective measures for disposal of water in case of accumulation during rainfalls. The drainage system of Shahbaz Building should also be improved, he said and warned that no negligence in this regard will be tolerated in future.

The commissioner also directed the improvement of drainage system of Wahdat Colony in order to avert accumulation of rainwater during rainfalls in future.

He also directed the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad to investigate the project wise utilization of M&R funds in the district.

