Commissioner Inspects Rain-affected Areas In Soan Valley
Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2025 | 07:51 PM
Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan on Monday visited various rain-affected areas of Soan Valley following recent heavy downpours, to assess the damage and oversee relief efforts
During the visit, Deputy Commissioner Khushab Fawa Amir briefed the commissioner, stating that the valley received four hours of continuous rainfall, but no cloudburst incidents or casualties were reported, according to an official spokesperson.
Commissioner Awan visited Katwai Chowk, Sodhi, and surrounding low-lying areas, and directed the immediate temporary repair of the Katwai bridge, which was partially damaged by floodwater.
At High school Sodhi, where a section of the rear wall collapsed, he inspected the site and confirmed that the building remains structurally safe.
He instructed the district administration to conduct a comprehensive assessment of damaged properties and submit a detailed report to the provincial government to enable timely relief for affected residents.
The Commissioner noted that Rescue 1122, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), and Civil Defense teams are on high alert, with field officers actively providing relief in flood-prone and low-lying areas.
On the occasion, DC Fawa Amir urged residents to cooperate with the administration, avoid spreading unverified information, and exercise caution, especially around rainwater streams, advising parents to ensure the safety of children during the ongoing monsoon activity.
