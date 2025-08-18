Open Menu

Commissioner Inspects Rain-affected Areas In Soan Valley

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2025 | 07:51 PM

Commissioner inspects rain-affected areas in Soan Valley

Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan on Monday visited various rain-affected areas of Soan Valley following recent heavy downpours, to assess the damage and oversee relief efforts

Sargodh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan on Monday visited various rain-affected areas of Soan Valley following recent heavy downpours, to assess the damage and oversee relief efforts.

During the visit, Deputy Commissioner Khushab Fawa Amir briefed the commissioner, stating that the valley received four hours of continuous rainfall, but no cloudburst incidents or casualties were reported, according to an official spokesperson.

Commissioner Awan visited Katwai Chowk, Sodhi, and surrounding low-lying areas, and directed the immediate temporary repair of the Katwai bridge, which was partially damaged by floodwater.

At High school Sodhi, where a section of the rear wall collapsed, he inspected the site and confirmed that the building remains structurally safe.

He instructed the district administration to conduct a comprehensive assessment of damaged properties and submit a detailed report to the provincial government to enable timely relief for affected residents.

The Commissioner noted that Rescue 1122, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), and Civil Defense teams are on high alert, with field officers actively providing relief in flood-prone and low-lying areas.

On the occasion, DC Fawa Amir urged residents to cooperate with the administration, avoid spreading unverified information, and exercise caution, especially around rainwater streams, advising parents to ensure the safety of children during the ongoing monsoon activity.

Recent Stories

Higher Organising Committee announces 2025 Huairou ..

Higher Organising Committee announces 2025 Huairou Great Wall Marathon & Zayed C ..

8 minutes ago
 UAE upholds humanitarian commitment on World Human ..

UAE upholds humanitarian commitment on World Humanitarian Day: Theyab bin Mohame ..

38 minutes ago
 MBRHE delivers housing support packages worth AED1 ..

MBRHE delivers housing support packages worth AED1.725 billion in H1 2025

1 hour ago
 Commissioner inspects rain-affected areas in Soan ..

Commissioner inspects rain-affected areas in Soan Valley

2 minutes ago
 Punjab BISEs to announce 9th class result on 20th

Punjab BISEs to announce 9th class result on 20th

2 minutes ago
 PPPA pledges to contribute to economic revival

PPPA pledges to contribute to economic revival

2 minutes ago
DC reviews performance of PERA

DC reviews performance of PERA

2 minutes ago
 DC orders timely completion of development project ..

DC orders timely completion of development projects

2 minutes ago
 PM Coordinator visits flood-hit areas, urges for r ..

PM Coordinator visits flood-hit areas, urges for relief support

6 minutes ago
 Price control top priority, says ADC Revenue

Price control top priority, says ADC Revenue

6 minutes ago
 Teenager drowns in Sialkot

Teenager drowns in Sialkot

6 minutes ago
 Postgraduate admissions begin at LCWU

Postgraduate admissions begin at LCWU

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan