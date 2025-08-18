DC orders timely completion of development projects

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq has emphasized that the timely and high-quality completion of ongoing development and beautification projects in Bahawalpur district is a top priority of the Punjab government

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq has emphasized that the timely and high-quality completion of ongoing development and beautification projects in Bahawalpur district is a top priority of the Punjab government.

He expressed these views while chairing a review meeting on the district’s beautification efforts at his office.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Tayyab, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Captain (Retired) Tayyab Sami Khan, Director Development Ismatullah, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Mian Muhammad Asif, Chief Officer District Council Nasrullah, Deputy Director Development, sports officers, representatives from the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), and other relevant departments.

Dr. Farooq issued clear directives to expedite work on city beautification projects, stressing the need to provide citizens with a clean, vibrant, and pleasant urban environment.

He reiterated the district administration’s commitment to transforming Bahawalpur through well-planned, sustainable development, ensuring tangible improvements in public spaces and civic amenities.