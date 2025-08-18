Postgraduate Admissions Begin At LCWU
Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2025 | 07:47 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Postgraduate level admissions have been started on Monday at Lahore College for Women University, in which 7 faculties are offering admissions in MS, MPhil, M.Ed. and others in different subjects.
LCWU controller office sources told APP that admission form must be completed online, while admission forms will be received by September 5.
The schedule for written test and interview has been released on the website. The merit list will be uploaded on the website on September 26. The entire process of processing fee and regular fee will be online.
Furthermore, postgraduate level classes will start from October 10.
