PPPA pledges to contribute to economic revival

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The PIAF Pioneer Progressive Alliance (PPPA) held an important meeting on Monday, chaired by Mian Anjum Nisar, to review the prevailing economic conditions, challenges facing the business community, the performance of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), and ongoing government initiatives aimed at economic revival.

The meeting brought together a distinguished group of business leaders and stakeholders, including LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman, Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry, former LCCI President Muhammad Ali Mian, Chairman Pioneer Business Group Ali Hussam Asghar, Chairman PIAF Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal, Nasrullah Mughal, Khurram Lodhi, Tanveer Ahmed, Abdul Wadood Alvi, Chaudhry Mohsin Bashir, Arshad Khan, and other senior members.

During the session, Mian Anjum Nisar lauded the outstanding performance of the current LCCI leadership. He particularly praised Mian Abuzar Shad, Khalid Usman, and Shahid Nazir Chaudhry for their dedicated efforts, which were met with a standing ovation from all participants. He emphasized that protecting the interests of the business community and fostering a pro-investment climate is a shared responsibility among all institutions and leaders.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad reiterated the chamber's unwavering commitment to resolving traders' concerns and offering consistent support and facilitation to the business community.

Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman stressed the importance of close collaboration with the government and continuous engagement with policymakers to create a stable and predictable business environment.

He called on the trading community to contribute actively to national economic development and industrial growth.

Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry noted that industry-friendly policies, improved infrastructure, and consistent government support are key to accelerating industrialization in Pakistan.

Ali Hussam Asghar highlighted the proactive role of the PPPA in defending business interests and ensuring rapid response to the challenges faced by traders and investors, contributing directly to economic strength and investment promotion.

Former LCCI President Muhammad Ali Mian moved a resolution to honor the LCCI leadership for their efforts. The resolution was unanimously passed and received with a second standing ovation. He emphasized that solving business community issues is critical to economic stability and attracting both domestic and foreign investment.

Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal, former LCCI Vice President, added that strong linkages between government bodies and trade institutions are essential for promoting sustainable industrial growth and crafting business-friendly strategies.

The participants agreed that, while the government’s economic revival efforts are commendable, their successful implementation demands active involvement of trade bodies and private sector representatives. They also underscored the urgent need to address core issues such as electricity and gas tariffs, high industrial rates, and access to financial facilities, all of which are vital to sustaining trade and industry in the country.