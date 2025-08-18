DC Reviews Performance Of PERA
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2025 | 07:51 PM
The District Enforcement and Regulatory Board of the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA) convened a meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq, to review the authority's operational performance in the district
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The District Enforcement and Regulatory board of the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA) convened a meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq, to review the authority's operational performance in the district.
During the session, Dr. Farooq evaluated the progress of PERA’s activities in Tehsil Saddar and Tehsil City, directing Sub-Divisional Enforcement Officers to enhance their performance and ensure strict enforcement of the state’s directives.
The Deputy Commissioner emphasized the importance of upholding the state’s writ on price control and accelerating anti-encroachment efforts. Following the meeting, he carried out surprise inspections in several key areas of Bahawalpur, including Yazman Road (Islami Colony), Lari Adda, and Multan Road, to assess the on-ground implementation of encroachment removal initiatives.
He was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Tayyab, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Khalil Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Qurat-ul-Ain, and officers from the PERA Force.
Dr. Farooq reaffirmed that PERA operations are ongoing across Bahawalpur and that the authority is taking concrete steps to safeguard public welfare, ensure access to essential commodities, and protect both public and private properties. He reiterated that PERA’s mission is to liberate citizens from exploitative practices, uphold the rule of law, and extend effective governance to every street, market, and settlement.
He added that the PERA Force remains fully committed to promoting transparency, accountability, and good governance in the district.
Recent Stories
Higher Organising Committee announces 2025 Huairou Great Wall Marathon & Zayed C ..
UAE upholds humanitarian commitment on World Humanitarian Day: Theyab bin Mohame ..
MBRHE delivers housing support packages worth AED1.725 billion in H1 2025
Commissioner inspects rain-affected areas in Soan Valley
Punjab BISEs to announce 9th class result on 20th
PPPA pledges to contribute to economic revival
DC reviews performance of PERA
DC orders timely completion of development projects
PM Coordinator visits flood-hit areas, urges for relief support
Price control top priority, says ADC Revenue
Teenager drowns in Sialkot
Postgraduate admissions begin at LCWU
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner inspects rain-affected areas in Soan Valley2 minutes ago
-
Punjab BISEs to announce 9th class result on 20th2 minutes ago
-
DC reviews performance of PERA2 minutes ago
-
DC orders timely completion of development projects2 minutes ago
-
Scientists call plantation as living shield against future floods5 minutes ago
-
PM Coordinator visits flood-hit areas, urges for relief support5 minutes ago
-
Price control top priority, says ADC Revenue5 minutes ago
-
Teenager drowns in Sialkot5 minutes ago
-
Postgraduate admissions begin at LCWU5 minutes ago
-
Senate session commences1 hour ago
-
Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister of Pakistan Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, UK Under-Sec review P ..1 hour ago
-
LHC orders release of five held in illegal detention by landlord1 hour ago