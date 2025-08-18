DC reviews performance of PERA

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The District Enforcement and Regulatory board of the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA) convened a meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq, to review the authority's operational performance in the district.

During the session, Dr. Farooq evaluated the progress of PERA’s activities in Tehsil Saddar and Tehsil City, directing Sub-Divisional Enforcement Officers to enhance their performance and ensure strict enforcement of the state’s directives.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized the importance of upholding the state’s writ on price control and accelerating anti-encroachment efforts. Following the meeting, he carried out surprise inspections in several key areas of Bahawalpur, including Yazman Road (Islami Colony), Lari Adda, and Multan Road, to assess the on-ground implementation of encroachment removal initiatives.

He was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Tayyab, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Khalil Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Qurat-ul-Ain, and officers from the PERA Force.

Dr. Farooq reaffirmed that PERA operations are ongoing across Bahawalpur and that the authority is taking concrete steps to safeguard public welfare, ensure access to essential commodities, and protect both public and private properties. He reiterated that PERA’s mission is to liberate citizens from exploitative practices, uphold the rule of law, and extend effective governance to every street, market, and settlement.

He added that the PERA Force remains fully committed to promoting transparency, accountability, and good governance in the district.