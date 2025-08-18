Teenager Drowns In Sialkot
Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2025 | 07:47 PM
Sialkot, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) A 16-year-old boy drowned in a seasonal drain near Sadar Police Station in Malopatyal village on Monday.
According to Rescue 1122, Muhammad Rehman, son of Amanat Ali, reportedly slipped and fell into the drain.
Bystanders managed to pull him out, but he had already succumbed by the time help arrived. His body was later shifted to THQ Hospital Pasrur for medico-legal formalities. Police have taken notice of the incident, and further investigation is underway.
