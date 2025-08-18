Open Menu

Punjab BISEs To Announce 9th Class Result On 20th

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2025 | 07:51 PM

The Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab will announce the 9th annual exams 2025 result on August 20 (Wednesday)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The Boards of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISEs) in Punjab will announce the 9th annual exams 2025 result on August 20 (Wednesday).

The BISE Lahore sources said that the results will be available online on the official BISE Lahore website at 10:00 AM.

In 2025, more than 5 lakh students from across Punjab appeared in the exams held in March. Most of the paper checking and result compilation process has been completed, they said.

