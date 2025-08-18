Open Menu

PM Coordinator Visits Flood-hit Areas, Urges For Relief Support

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2025 | 07:47 PM

Ikhtiar Wali Khan, the Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Information & Broadcasting on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Affairs, personally visited the flood-affected regions and described the devastation as widespread and catastrophic

In a post on X on Monday, he emphasized that massive rockfalls had blocked critical roads, severely hampering rescue efforts. He added that the situation had turned dire: schools, hospitals and entire neighborhoods had been swept away and the fate of many missing ones remained unknown.

Iftikhar Wali stated that rescue operations were underway by various government organizations including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) youth wing.

He urged philanthropists to come forward and contribute toward relief operations.

Expressing deep sorrow over those who lost their lives or are missing, he called on the KP government to let the political differences set aside and focus on serving the public during this crisis with mutual efforts.

He assured full Federal support, noting that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had called the KP’s Chief Minister for full support and maximum coordination from the federation for relief activities and the rehabilitation process.

