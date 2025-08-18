Open Menu

Price Control Top Priority, Says ADC Revenue

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2025 | 07:47 PM

Price control top priority, says ADC Revenue

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Captain (Retired) Tayyab Sami Khan has reaffirmed the district administration's firm commitment to enforcing the Punjab government’s directives on price control and taking decisive action against the inflation mafia

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Captain (Retired) Tayyab Sami Khan has reaffirmed the district administration's firm commitment to enforcing the Punjab government’s directives on price control and taking decisive action against the inflation mafia.

Chairing a review meeting on the performance of Price Control Magistrates, the ADC directed all magistrates to intensify daily inspections across markets and ensure the availability of essential commodities, including roti, naan, grocery items, and vegetables, at government-fixed rates.

He emphasized that price lists must be prominently displayed at all shops and stalls, and strict action will be taken against overcharging. He called for swift and visible enforcement against violators, particularly those involved in price manipulation.

The ADC Revenue instructed magistrates to conduct regular visits to bazaars and markets to check the prices and availability of key items such as sugar, chicken, fruits, vegetables, and other daily-use goods, ensuring consistent adherence to official rates across the district.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Khalil Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Qurat-ul-Ain, Assistant Commissioner Ahmedpur East Naveed Haider, System Network Administrator Azeem Zeeshan, and Price Control Magistrates from various areas.

Captain (R) Tayyab Sami Khan concluded the meeting by urging field officers to act proactively and transparently in protecting consumers from exploitation and maintaining price stability.

Recent Stories

Higher Organising Committee announces 2025 Huairou ..

Higher Organising Committee announces 2025 Huairou Great Wall Marathon & Zayed C ..

3 minutes ago
 UAE upholds humanitarian commitment on World Human ..

UAE upholds humanitarian commitment on World Humanitarian Day: Theyab bin Mohame ..

34 minutes ago
 MBRHE delivers housing support packages worth AED1 ..

MBRHE delivers housing support packages worth AED1.725 billion in H1 2025

1 hour ago
 PM Coordinator visits flood-hit areas, urges for r ..

PM Coordinator visits flood-hit areas, urges for relief support

43 seconds ago
 Price control top priority, says ADC Revenue

Price control top priority, says ADC Revenue

45 seconds ago
 Teenager drowns in Sialkot

Teenager drowns in Sialkot

46 seconds ago
Postgraduate admissions begin at LCWU

Postgraduate admissions begin at LCWU

48 seconds ago
 Senate session commences

Senate session commences

1 hour ago
 Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister of Pakistan ..

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister of Pakistan Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, U ..

1 hour ago
 LHC orders release of five held in illegal detenti ..

LHC orders release of five held in illegal detention by landlord

1 hour ago
 PRA collects Rs 20.073b in July

PRA collects Rs 20.073b in July

1 hour ago
 Hanif Abbasi visits BVH to inquire after accident ..

Hanif Abbasi visits BVH to inquire after accident victims

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan