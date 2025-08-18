Price control top priority, says ADC Revenue

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Captain (Retired) Tayyab Sami Khan has reaffirmed the district administration's firm commitment to enforcing the Punjab government’s directives on price control and taking decisive action against the inflation mafia

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Captain (Retired) Tayyab Sami Khan has reaffirmed the district administration's firm commitment to enforcing the Punjab government’s directives on price control and taking decisive action against the inflation mafia.

Chairing a review meeting on the performance of Price Control Magistrates, the ADC directed all magistrates to intensify daily inspections across markets and ensure the availability of essential commodities, including roti, naan, grocery items, and vegetables, at government-fixed rates.

He emphasized that price lists must be prominently displayed at all shops and stalls, and strict action will be taken against overcharging. He called for swift and visible enforcement against violators, particularly those involved in price manipulation.

The ADC Revenue instructed magistrates to conduct regular visits to bazaars and markets to check the prices and availability of key items such as sugar, chicken, fruits, vegetables, and other daily-use goods, ensuring consistent adherence to official rates across the district.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Khalil Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Qurat-ul-Ain, Assistant Commissioner Ahmedpur East Naveed Haider, System Network Administrator Azeem Zeeshan, and Price Control Magistrates from various areas.

Captain (R) Tayyab Sami Khan concluded the meeting by urging field officers to act proactively and transparently in protecting consumers from exploitation and maintaining price stability.