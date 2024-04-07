Commissioner inspects work on new block of BISE

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Division and Chairman Educational board Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti paid a surprise visit to an under construction block of the Board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Sargodha on Sunday.

He meticulously examined the pace and quality of work and directed the contractor to ensure completion within the specified timeframe even if it requires double shifts for labor.

The commissioner also ordered immediate action for the construction and maintenance of the General Press Store Building, sports Stadium, and Security Branch, as well as procurement of furniture for the Multi-Purpose Hall.

It's worth noting that the old building of the Board's office was declared unfit by the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), prompting immediate demolition.

Taking note of this, the Commissioner/ Chairman promptly ordered to start construction of a new building. With the approval of the Board of Governors, work on the three-story building is underway with a cost of Rs. 430 million.

This building would be constructed within a record time of 18 months.

A briefing apprised that the ground floor of the new building will include the Security Branch, Metric Record Hall, Intermediate Record, and Store.

The upper floor would house the General Press, Store, and Record Branch Staff, Security Hall, General Branch, Estate Branch, Engineering Branch, Research Branch, Waiting Area, OM&R Section, and all other branches' head offices. The first floor will accommodate the Metric Staff and Record Hall, Intermediate Staff, and Record Hall, IT Department, Welfare Branch, Physical Education Branch, Finance Branch, and their respective head offices.

The Commissioner further stated that the construction of the new block of the Educational Board would mark the beginning of a new chapter in the institution's progress.

He said, "The new block will fulfill all the requirements of information technology and adapt to modern demands.

The construction of the new block would improve service delivery and transparency,he added.

Deputy Director Technical, SDG Building, and Board Engineer were also present on this occasion.