Commissioner orders action against illegal gas decanting

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti has said illegal gas decanting is a serious offence, and the government officers concerned should take stern action against those involved in refilling gas cylinders illegally in the division.

He was addressing a meeting, attended by all deputy commissioners and officers of the Police, Civil Defence, Industries, Rescue-1122, and the LPG Association chairman, here on Thursday. He directed all deputy commissioners to conduct audit of shops refilling gas cylinders in their districts and take strict action against the law violators.

Ajmal Bhatti ordered for immediate measures to provide the latest equipment to Civil Defence field staff for checking cylinders in all districts.

He also emphasised conducting awareness seminars to stop the illegal business and stressed the need for firefighting training of the personnel concerned.

The commissioner reiterated that nothing was more valuable than human life, and according to the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) standard operating procedures (SOPs), only licensed cylinders could be bought and sold.

"The LPG Association should play an active role in identifying sellers of substandard cylinders and illegal refilling, so that they can be brought to book," the commissioner suggested.

All deputy commissioners presented reports on actions taken so far against illegal gas decanting in their districts.