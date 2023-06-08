Commissioner orders crackdown on water theft

Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti has ordered for launching a crackdown on water theft and taking strict action against water thieves

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti has ordered for launching a crackdown on water theft and taking strict action against water thieves.

He was chairing a review meeting about prevention of canal water theft, here on Thursday. Deputy commissioners of four districts and officers of departments concerned were also present.

He said the canal department and the police should work together to bring the canal water pilferers to justice.

The commissioner directed the four deputy commissioners to take the update of the FIRs registered against canal water theft and send them to his office on a daily basis. In the meeting, Chief Engineer Canal Sadaqat Latif gave a detailed briefing about the water situation in dams, rivers and canals and the departmental action against canal water pilferers across the division.

A zero tolerance policy had been adopted against canal water thieves, he added.