Commissioner Reviewed Under Construction Work In Company Bagh

Muhammad Irfan Published June 18, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Commissioner reviewed under construction work in Company Bagh

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Dr. Irshad Ahmed on Saturday visited the Company Bagh and reviewed the construction work at Jinnah Hall, Women and Children Park, Library, Football and Hockey Ground.

According to official sources, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) DG Project Yasir Bhatti, Divisional sports Officer Tariq Mahmood, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation (COMC) Tariq Parvaiz and Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid were also present on the occasion.

DGP PHA Yasir Bhatti said on the occasion that the incumbent government was taking all possible steps for the provision of recreational activities to the citizens.

He directed to prepare an estimate for the construction of road from the gate of Company Bagh to the football ground and patchwork on other roads.

The Commissioner also inspected the Ghalib library and directed to further improve the cleanliness in the Library.

He announced the provision of five hundred more books to the Library.

