Commissioner reviews arrangements for polio, corona vaccination campaign

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah Wednesday reviewed the arrangements made for anti-polio campaign and corona vaccination campaign and said that the divisional and district administrations were prepared to extend all possible support to the health department for polio eradication.

He was chairing a meeting held in the Committee Hall of the Deputy Commissioner's office which was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Nshehro Feroze Capt. (R) Bilal Shahid Rao, Additional Deputy Commissioner (1) Muhammad Tashfeen Alam, District Health Officer (DHO) Sikandar Ali Abbasi, DMPHI Gul Khan, DMIHS Fida Hussain Memon, World Health Organization PO.

Addressing the meeting, the commissioner said the officers of the health department should encourage their subordinates and officers and also show full responsibility and competence in this regard.

He said that eradication of polio was the common responsibility of all officers while lazy and incompetent officers should be replaced by competent and best officers.

He asked all doctors and polio workers to improve their performance and monitoring process at every taluka level. All children under the age of five in the district should be vaccinated during the next campaign. All the teams working in the polio campaign should be given full training.

The commissioner expressed dissatisfaction over the slow pace of vaccination against COVID-19 and said that the health department should expedite the process of anti-corona vaccine in the district and try to achieve the target set by the health department.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Capt. (Retd) Bilal Shahid Rao and DHO briefed Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Syed Mohsin Ali Shah about polio and corona vaccine and more in the next campaign. They assured to perform better and provided information about the upcoming anti-polio campaign scheduled to be held August 02 to 08.