Commissioner reviews 'Clean Punjab Program', healthcare facilities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) A meeting of the Divisional Coordination Committee was held under the chairmanship of Rawalpindi Division Commissioner Engineer Aamir Khattak to review the "Clean Punjab Program," public health facilities, and administrative affairs.

Engr Amir Khattak urged the officials to ensure micro-level planning for the "Suthtra Punjab Program," with clear plans at the ward level. He emphasized that duties and cleaning schedules must be well-defined, specifying which areas will be swept and how frequently. He said that the cleanliness system has been effectively implemented in both urban and rural areas under the program.

During the meeting, the Assistant Commissioners were instructed to regularly visit control rooms to monitor cleanliness conditions and taking action against negligence.

The commissioner also directed Deputy Commissioners to improve the check-and-balance system by ensuring biometric attendance for all government employees. He warned of the strict departmental action against negligent officials. He further directed the Deputy Commissioners to conduct regular visits to DHQs and Assistant Commissioners to THQs, to check staff attendance, medical facilities, laboratory and machinery conditions, cleanliness, and medicine availability.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nuzrat Ali, Director Local Government Sabtain Kazmi, Director Health, and heads of other government departments attended the meeting, while Deputy Commissioners of Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, and Murree participated via video link.