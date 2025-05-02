Open Menu

Commissioner Reviews 'Clean Punjab Program', Healthcare Facilities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Commissioner reviews 'Clean Punjab Program', healthcare facilities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) A meeting of the Divisional Coordination Committee was held under the chairmanship of Rawalpindi Division Commissioner Engineer Aamir Khattak to review the "Clean Punjab Program," public health facilities, and administrative affairs.

Engr Amir Khattak urged the officials to ensure micro-level planning for the "Suthtra Punjab Program," with clear plans at the ward level. He emphasized that duties and cleaning schedules must be well-defined, specifying which areas will be swept and how frequently. He said that the cleanliness system has been effectively implemented in both urban and rural areas under the program.

During the meeting, the Assistant Commissioners were instructed to regularly visit control rooms to monitor cleanliness conditions and taking action against negligence.

The commissioner also directed Deputy Commissioners to improve the check-and-balance system by ensuring biometric attendance for all government employees. He warned of the strict departmental action against negligent officials. He further directed the Deputy Commissioners to conduct regular visits to DHQs and Assistant Commissioners to THQs, to check staff attendance, medical facilities, laboratory and machinery conditions, cleanliness, and medicine availability.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nuzrat Ali, Director Local Government Sabtain Kazmi, Director Health, and heads of other government departments attended the meeting, while Deputy Commissioners of Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, and Murree participated via video link.

Recent Stories

Brothers Kill mother, sister in name of ‘honour’ in Lahore; father also arre ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan raises concerns over visa revocations, st ..

Pakistan raises concerns over visa revocations, stranded citizens at Indian bord ..

2 hours ago
 PMDC, health ministry resolve admission issue of F ..

PMDC, health ministry resolve admission issue of FATA, Balochistan students

2 hours ago
 Gold jewelry exports from Pakistan at risk as govt ..

Gold jewelry exports from Pakistan at risk as govt mulls suspension of SRO 760

2 hours ago
 Weather update; thunderstorms with heavy rain like ..

Weather update; thunderstorms with heavy rain likely in Punjab today

3 hours ago
 Hania Aamir denounces fake Instagram post, calls I ..

Hania Aamir denounces fake Instagram post, calls Indian propaganda baseless

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over ..

Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over demand for ban on Pakistani a ..

21 hours ago
 China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions ..

China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions with India after Pahalgam inc ..

21 hours ago
 Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolu ..

Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolute response: COAS

21 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Glad ..

PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan