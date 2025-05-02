Commissioner Reviews 'Clean Punjab Program', Healthcare Facilities
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2025 | 05:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) A meeting of the Divisional Coordination Committee was held under the chairmanship of Rawalpindi Division Commissioner Engineer Aamir Khattak to review the "Clean Punjab Program," public health facilities, and administrative affairs.
Engr Amir Khattak urged the officials to ensure micro-level planning for the "Suthtra Punjab Program," with clear plans at the ward level. He emphasized that duties and cleaning schedules must be well-defined, specifying which areas will be swept and how frequently. He said that the cleanliness system has been effectively implemented in both urban and rural areas under the program.
During the meeting, the Assistant Commissioners were instructed to regularly visit control rooms to monitor cleanliness conditions and taking action against negligence.
The commissioner also directed Deputy Commissioners to improve the check-and-balance system by ensuring biometric attendance for all government employees. He warned of the strict departmental action against negligent officials. He further directed the Deputy Commissioners to conduct regular visits to DHQs and Assistant Commissioners to THQs, to check staff attendance, medical facilities, laboratory and machinery conditions, cleanliness, and medicine availability.
Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nuzrat Ali, Director Local Government Sabtain Kazmi, Director Health, and heads of other government departments attended the meeting, while Deputy Commissioners of Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, and Murree participated via video link.
Recent Stories
Brothers Kill mother, sister in name of ‘honour’ in Lahore; father also arre ..
Pakistan raises concerns over visa revocations, stranded citizens at Indian bord ..
PMDC, health ministry resolve admission issue of FATA, Balochistan students
Gold jewelry exports from Pakistan at risk as govt mulls suspension of SRO 760
Weather update; thunderstorms with heavy rain likely in Punjab today
Hania Aamir denounces fake Instagram post, calls Indian propaganda baseless
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025
Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over demand for ban on Pakistani a ..
China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions with India after Pahalgam inc ..
Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolute response: COAS
PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Health Secretariat South Punjab to hold rally in favour of Pakistan Army6 minutes ago
-
CDA reviews development projects, focuses on water supply, housing regulations6 minutes ago
-
Govt allocates 333 additional medical seats for Balochistan, former FATA students6 minutes ago
-
Authorities start crackdown on water violations in Pirwadhai, Satellite Town6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews 'Clean Punjab Program', healthcare facilities6 minutes ago
-
KP Police praised for swift recovery of snatched car belonging to Transgender Community in Peshawar16 minutes ago
-
Two held in elderly woman's blind murder case16 minutes ago
-
Health employees' leaves cancelled amid emergency measures16 minutes ago
-
Pehalgam's false flag operation exposes India's evil designs against Pakistan: Experts16 minutes ago
-
India should refrain from provocation: Governor Tessori16 minutes ago
-
'Echo de Music' workshop held at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture16 minutes ago
-
CEO Health Authority visits THQ hospital26 minutes ago