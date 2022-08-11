Commissioner reviews ongoing development schemes

UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Rasheed Ahmed Zardari chaired a meeting to review ongoing development schemes in Sanghar district financed through funds collected as social welfare and production bonus from oil and gas companies working in the district

The commissioner said that under the Court orders, the funds received as Social Welfare and Production Bonus from oil and gas companies should be used for public welfare and development of the area.

He stressed upon the relevant officials to utilize all available resources to complete the schemes honestly and transparently within the stipulated time period.

He said that issues arising from funds schemes would be immediately communicated to divisional and district administration concerned so that these could be resolved in time.

Briefing the meeting, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sanghar Aijaz Ahmed Jatoi disclosed that after the approval of District Level Committee for utilization of funds received under social welfare, 162 schemes were in progress at a cost of more than Rs 511 million, out of which 91 schemes were of Public Health Engineering, 59 of education, five of buildings, six of health and one of reconstruction and renovation of Shah Latif library Tando Adam.

The ADC said that so far 47 schemes were completed at a cost of Rs 88 million, while work was remaining on 115 schemes. He said that under the production bonus fund, approval was given for 26 schemes at a cost of Rs 108 million, which include 11 Public Health Schemes, 11 Education and one scheme of health. He said that out of those 11 schemes were completed at cost of Rs 58.22 million, while work on 15 schemes was still in progress.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner-2 SB Fayyaz Hussain Rahujo, District Health Officer Sanghar Dr Mir Muhammad Dahri, SE Public Health Engineering Department SBA Nazeer Ahmed Shaikh, SE Works and Services Sanghar Muhammad Sarwar, XEN Highway Sanghar Zaid Junejo, XEN Education Works Ghulam Mujtaba and other officials.

